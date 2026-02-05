Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target Raised to GBX 620 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 605 to GBX 620 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHNX. UBS Group raised shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 670 to GBX 770 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 852 to GBX 918 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phoenix Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 593 to GBX 752 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 750.

LON PHNX traded up GBX 13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 764.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,477,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,516,366. The company has a market capitalization of £7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 723.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 686.35. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 485.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 766.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported GBX 32.70 EPS for the quarter. Phoenix Group had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phoenix Group will post 51.179941 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phoenix Group is one of the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement businesses with over £290 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers. We were founded in 1782 and are based in London, UK, and our family of brands include Standard Life, SunLife and ReAssure. We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 6,600 colleagues and offer a broad range of savings and retirement income products to support people across all stages of their savings journey. We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

