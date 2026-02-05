Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETH) Trading Down 10.8% – Should You Sell?

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.98 and last traded at $18.2710. Approximately 4,865,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 10,418,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24.

The Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of ether (ETH). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in ether. ETH was launched on Apr 23, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

