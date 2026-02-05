WizzFinancial’s (FIN) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

WizzFinancial Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of LON FIN traded up GBX 1 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 16. The company had a trading volume of 1,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,294. WizzFinancial has a 12-month low of GBX 13.03 and a 12-month high of GBX 38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.19. The stock has a market cap of £9.44 million, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.62.

WizzFinancial Company Profile

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels. This segment also provides payroll processing, mobile wallet, bill payment, digital gifting, and consumer advance services.

