Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) One Day Volume Hits $2.21 Thousand

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Lido Staked Matic has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $2.21 thousand worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lido Staked Matic

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 9,562,567 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 9,568,029.93838747. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.12232383 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 233 active market(s) with $2,471.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

