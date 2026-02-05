Ripio Credit Network (RCN) One Day Volume Tops $298.15

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870.56 thousand and $298.15 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN Finance (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. RCN Finance has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RCN Finance is 0.00062996 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $302.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

