Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $520.00 to $460.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $520.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $13.91 on Thursday, hitting $393.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $450.67 and a 200-day moving average of $459.48. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $288.63 and a 12-month high of $526.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.91.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.18. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 17.42%.The firm had revenue of $372.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5,300.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 120.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 78.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

