Navcoin Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $56.77 thousand worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00026163 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00022408 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00026450 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00013082 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000093 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001088 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,373.01 or 0.41802003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 78,361,080 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is nav.io. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navio_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

