BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Stock Price

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, New Street Research cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,977,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,245. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. Crown Castle has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $115.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 15.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Country Club Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 70,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,419,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,413,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 213.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

