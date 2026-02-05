JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15,376,066.56 and last traded at $77.6660, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.65.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $664.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.12.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 194.6% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 93,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 61,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 116.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

