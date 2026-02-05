Celestica (TSE:CLS) Trading Up 5.6% – Should You Buy?

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$413.71 and last traded at C$397.50. Approximately 394,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 617,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$376.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. TD Securities upgraded Celestica to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$183.00.

Get Celestica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Trading Up 8.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$425.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$374.15.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Celestica had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 5.028804 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The firm operates in two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of A&D, Industrial, Energy, HealthTech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Capital Equipment business is comprised of our semiconductor, display, and power & signal distribution equipment businesses. CCS segment that derives majority revenue consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.