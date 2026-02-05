DCC (LON:DCC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

DCC (LON:DCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 6,300 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,635 target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,708 price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday, January 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,400 price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,673.83.

Shares of DCC traded up GBX 405 on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,045. 983,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,415. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,726.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,779.26. The stock has a market cap of £4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -66.59, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. DCC has a 52-week low of GBX 4,188 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.99.

DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group operating in 22 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day. Headquartered in Dublin, the Group operates across three sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, employing over 16,000 people. DCC plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100.

