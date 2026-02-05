Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Nihon Kohden Corporation (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.36, but opened at $12.0225. Nihon Kohden shares last traded at $12.0225, with a volume of 343 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group raised Nihon Kohden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

About Nihon Kohden

(Get Free Report)

Nihon Kohden Corporation is a Tokyo-based manufacturer of medical electronic equipment, founded in 1951. The company has built a reputation for innovation in patient monitoring and diagnostic systems, developing one of Japan’s earliest electrocardiogram (ECG) machines and pioneering transistor-based oscilloscopes for clinical use. Over the decades, Nihon Kohden has expanded its product portfolio to address a wide range of healthcare needs, from emergency response to intensive care and neurology.

The company’s core offerings include patient monitors, ECG and electroencephalograph (EEG) devices, defibrillators, infusion pumps, and neuromonitoring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.