Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 99,177 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $48,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,837,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,616,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,771,000 after buying an additional 486,489 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $162,577,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,297,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,336,064,000 after acquiring an additional 240,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $351.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,466.50 and a beta of 0.35. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.87 and a twelve month high of $495.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.94.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $549.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $520.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $477.13.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.33, for a total value of $848,055.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,697.12. This trade represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total transaction of $547,933.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,566.57. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 56,955 shares of company stock valued at $24,072,733 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

