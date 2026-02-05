AGF Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 528.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $594,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,716 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,007,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 417,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,158,000 after purchasing an additional 401,098 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $487,965,000 after purchasing an additional 382,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,465,500. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hugh J. Carroll sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.27, for a total value of $167,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,118.58. The trade was a 35.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $2,320,920 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.6%

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $185.48 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.73 and a 52-week high of $199.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.56.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.29.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

