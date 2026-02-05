Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $778.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.82 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 161.50% and a net margin of 8.09%.Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Energizer updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.300-3.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.400-0.500 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Energizer’s conference call:

Get Energizer alerts:

Management expects sequential gross margin recovery of roughly 300 basis points Q1→Q2 and another 300–400 basis points by year-end , targeting a return to the low‑40% gross margin range.

and another , targeting a return to the low‑40% gross margin range. The finalized APS→Energizer brand transition is expected to contribute more than $30 million of organic growth (mostly in Q3–Q4), and planned distribution and innovation efforts should drive 400–500 basis points of back‑half top‑line growth.

of organic growth (mostly in Q3–Q4), and planned distribution and innovation efforts should drive of back‑half top‑line growth. Q1 was materially pressured by elevated tariffs (~ 300 bps drag), the Panasonic/APS sell‑through (~ 200 bps ), and transitional product cost impacts (~ 100 bps ), which pulled down near‑term margins.

drag), the Panasonic/APS sell‑through (~ ), and transitional product cost impacts (~ ), which pulled down near‑term margins. Cash flow was strong—Energizer paid down over $100 million of debt in Q1, is targeting an additional $150–200 million paydown to reach ~5x leverage or slightly below, and continues dividends and opportunistic buybacks.

of debt in Q1, is targeting an additional paydown to reach ~5x leverage or slightly below, and continues dividends and opportunistic buybacks. Recent winter storms produced a significant one‑week POS spike for batteries, but management excluded storm effects from guidance and said the net impact on replenishment, shipments, and retailer inventories is still being evaluated.

Energizer Stock Down 1.2%

ENR traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.11. 1,330,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,108. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer News Roundup

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Energizer this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $171,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 464,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,954,250.79. This trade represents a 2.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $261,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $435,000. This represents a 150.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $449,240. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,425,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the third quarter worth $218,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Energizer by 53.5% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 6.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 price target on Energizer in a report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENR

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company’s primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.