Head to Head Contrast: Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) vs. Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Prudential Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Prudential Public shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Prudential Public and Zurich Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Public 0 1 5 0 2.83 Zurich Insurance Group 1 2 0 0 1.67

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Public N/A N/A N/A Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prudential Public and Zurich Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Prudential Public and Zurich Insurance Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Public $16.66 billion 2.46 $2.29 billion N/A N/A Zurich Insurance Group $59.51 billion 1.82 $5.81 billion N/A N/A

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Prudential Public.

Volatility and Risk

Prudential Public has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Prudential Public pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Zurich Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Summary

Prudential Public beats Zurich Insurance Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car and motor, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, energy and engineering lines, and marine; commercial management liability, financial institutions, and professional indemnity; and cyber, accident and health, and credit lines and surety insurance products, as well as and non-claims and ancillary services to the farmers exchanges. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; and climate resilience, risk engineering, captive, and cyber resilience, as well as climate risk assessment and reinsurance services. The company serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. It sells its products through agents, brokers, and bank distribution channels. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

