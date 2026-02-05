Comparing Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Augusta Gold and AngloGold Ashanti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00 AngloGold Ashanti 1 0 6 1 2.88

AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus price target of $95.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.66%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A -34.03% -12.24% AngloGold Ashanti 26.25% 24.01% 15.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Augusta Gold and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

52.4% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Augusta Gold has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Augusta Gold and AngloGold Ashanti”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$6.59 million ($0.09) -13.51 AngloGold Ashanti $5.79 billion N/A $1.00 billion $4.54 21.72

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold. Augusta Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngloGold Ashanti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Augusta Gold on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. AngloGold Ashanti plc was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

