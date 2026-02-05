Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.

EPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.79.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.5%

EPD stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.04. 3,244,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,065,670. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $481,350.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 173,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,570,374.74. The trade was a 9.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 464,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 169,535 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 16,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,510,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,592,000 after acquiring an additional 327,807 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 122,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 42,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Enterprise Products Partners News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enterprise Products Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue came in above forecasts, driven by higher gas-pipeline volumes and record throughput — the beat prompted an initial rally and new 12‑month highs. Trading Up After Earnings Beat

Q4 earnings and revenue came in above forecasts, driven by higher gas-pipeline volumes and record throughput — the beat prompted an initial rally and new 12‑month highs. Positive Sentiment: Management reported record EBITDA and announced larger buybacks/updated capital-return plans, which supports cash-flow allocation to unitholders and is a positive for the distribution yield story. Record EBITDA & Bigger Buybacks

Management reported record EBITDA and announced larger buybacks/updated capital-return plans, which supports cash-flow allocation to unitholders and is a positive for the distribution yield story. Positive Sentiment: Operational detail and the earnings‑call presentation highlighted sustained pipeline throughput gains — evidence of underlying volume strength that supports fee-based earnings. Earnings Call Presentation

Operational detail and the earnings‑call presentation highlighted sustained pipeline throughput gains — evidence of underlying volume strength that supports fee-based earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus broker sentiment remains around “Moderate Buy” (16 analysts coverage: mix of buy/hold/sell), implying broad but not unanimous bullishness. Brokerage Recommendations

Consensus broker sentiment remains around “Moderate Buy” (16 analysts coverage: mix of buy/hold/sell), implying broad but not unanimous bullishness. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen nudged its price target slightly higher to $34 with a “hold” rating — a modest analyst reaction that does not materially change consensus valuation. TD Cowen Price Target Note

TD Cowen nudged its price target slightly higher to $34 with a “hold” rating — a modest analyst reaction that does not materially change consensus valuation. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors trimmed several near‑term EPS forecasts (Q4/FY2026 and FY2027), lowering FY2027 from $3.21 to $3.13 — these cuts introduce some downside risk to forward EPS expectations. (Research note summary)

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.