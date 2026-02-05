QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $134.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $157.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QCOM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.39.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $11.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,362,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,180,872. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.27. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $205.95. The stock has a market cap of $146.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 12.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total transaction of $276,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,041.91. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,278,255.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,750.32. The trade was a 23.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,820 shares of company stock worth $7,883,482. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in QUALCOMM by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,014,250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $173,487,000 after purchasing an additional 376,710 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,248,385 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,545,000 after buying an additional 149,802 shares in the last quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,605,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 159,075 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,210,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

