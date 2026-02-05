Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target Raised to $183.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JKHY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.17.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.36. 463,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,157. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.33 and a 200 day moving average of $168.43. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.59%.The firm had revenue of $611.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director David B. Foss sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.92, for a total value of $3,498,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 128,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,413,024.36. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $36,508.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,420 shares in the company, valued at $228,378.60. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat and guidance raised — JKHY reported Q2 EPS of $1.72 (vs. consensus ~ $1.43), revenue up ~7.9% y/y, expanding margins and operating income growth; management raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $6.61–$6.72, above street expectations. This is the primary driver of today’s gains. Jack Henry Q2 Press Release

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company’s core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

