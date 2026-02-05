American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of American Financial Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $127.76. The company had a trading volume of 281,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,146. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.53 and a 200-day moving average of $135.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $114.73 and a twelve month high of $150.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 10.30%.The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. American Financial Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $253,240.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,363. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 165.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: AFG) is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

