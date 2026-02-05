Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Evercore ISI

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $6.21 on Thursday, hitting $202.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,531. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.01 and its 200 day moving average is $151.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.28. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $209.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 3,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% during the second quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS and revenue beat expectations; company demonstrated pricing power with a 76.7% operating ratio, suggesting cost/pricing execution helped margins despite softer volumes. Article Title

Q4 EPS and revenue beat expectations; company demonstrated pricing power with a 76.7% operating ratio, suggesting cost/pricing execution helped margins despite softer volumes. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target (large upgrade noted in market reports), which fueled a multi-day rally and signaled confidence from a major sell‑side shop. Article Title

Morgan Stanley raised its price target (large upgrade noted in market reports), which fueled a multi-day rally and signaled confidence from a major sell‑side shop. Positive Sentiment: Board increased the quarterly dividend to $0.29 (a ~3.6% raise), supporting income investors and signaling management confidence in cash flow.

Board increased the quarterly dividend to $0.29 (a ~3.6% raise), supporting income investors and signaling management confidence in cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets (Jefferies from $160 to $195; TD Cowen to $180), but many kept “hold” ratings — the upgrades narrow perceived downside but don’t reflect unanimous bullish conviction. Article Title Article Title

Several analysts raised price targets (Jefferies from $160 to $195; TD Cowen to $180), but many kept “hold” ratings — the upgrades narrow perceived downside but don’t reflect unanimous bullish conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Management set Q1 revenue guidance of $1.25B–$1.30B, expressing cautious optimism about demand recovery — guidance is cautious rather than aggressive. Article Title

Management set Q1 revenue guidance of $1.25B–$1.30B, expressing cautious optimism about demand recovery — guidance is cautious rather than aggressive. Negative Sentiment: Revenue fell ~5.7% Y/Y to $1.307B and LTL tons per day declined ~10.7% Y/Y — sign that underlying freight volume weakness is pressuring growth despite pricing gains. Article Title

Revenue fell ~5.7% Y/Y to $1.307B and LTL tons per day declined ~10.7% Y/Y — sign that underlying freight volume weakness is pressuring growth despite pricing gains. Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird downgraded ODFL to “underperform” (even while raising its PT), showing at least one shop’s view that upside is limited given current valuation and demand softness. Article Title

Robert W. Baird downgraded ODFL to “underperform” (even while raising its PT), showing at least one shop’s view that upside is limited given current valuation and demand softness. Negative Sentiment: Early investor reaction included profit‑taking and share weakness after the print as investors focused on declining volumes and muted near‑term demand recovery. Article Title

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company’s core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

