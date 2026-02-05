Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Leerink Partners from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Leerink Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Align Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.08.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $15.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,988. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $122.00 and a 1 year high of $232.20. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.89 and a 200 day moving average of $148.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.30. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 35,513.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 545,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,196,000 after acquiring an additional 544,072 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Align Technology by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company’s signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

