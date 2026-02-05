Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS):
- 2/4/2026 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $218.00 to $206.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $155.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/16/2026 – Virtus Investment Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/15/2026 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $158.00 to $166.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2026 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $180.00 to $173.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/23/2025 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $218.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2025 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $168.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/12/2025 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $158.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2025 – Virtus Investment Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 31st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 49.28%.
The company’s product suite encompasses mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), collective trusts, UCITS funds, and separately managed accounts.
