Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS):

2/4/2026 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $218.00 to $206.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $155.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Virtus Investment Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/15/2026 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $158.00 to $166.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $180.00 to $173.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/23/2025 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $218.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $168.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2025 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $158.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Virtus Investment Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 31st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 49.28%.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a publicly traded investment management company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The firm offers a broad range of investment solutions to institutional, high-net-wealth, and retail investors, drawing on the expertise of multiple affiliated investment teams. Since its founding in 1995, Virtus has grown by integrating specialized asset managers and expanding its product lineup, while maintaining a focus on active management across diverse market environments.

The company’s product suite encompasses mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), collective trusts, UCITS funds, and separately managed accounts.

