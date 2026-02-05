LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
Several research firms recently commented on LXP. Citigroup upgraded LXP Industrial Trust to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Citizens Jmp upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $57.50 price objective on LXP Industrial Trust and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust
LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:LXP opened at $50.12 on Thursday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33.
LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile
LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company’s portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.
The firm’s primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.
