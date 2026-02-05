Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $147.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,288,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,760,000 after buying an additional 2,034,318 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,616,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,914,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,755,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,788,000 after acquiring an additional 113,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,288,000 after acquiring an additional 297,752 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 17.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,375,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,247,000 after acquiring an additional 637,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) is a Spanish multinational financial services group headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. The bank traces its roots to several historic regional banks and was formed through a series of mergers that consolidated its position as one of Spain’s largest banking groups. BBVA operates as a universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

BBVA’s core businesses include retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, asset management, and insurance.

