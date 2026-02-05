i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.080-1.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.0 million-$232.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.9 million.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

Shares of IIIV traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.92. 393,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,454. The company has a market cap of $644.41 million, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.99. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on i3 Verticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on i3 Verticals

Insider Buying and Selling at i3 Verticals

In other news, CRO Paul Christians sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $209,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 45,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,184.86. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 11,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $274,710.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 43,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,839.13. The trade was a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,639 shares of company stock valued at $562,425. Corporate insiders own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth $75,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $209,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a provider of integrated software and merchant payment processing solutions tailored for specific vertical markets across the United States. Since its founding in 2001 and headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, the company has focused on delivering SaaS-based applications and payment services to streamline revenue collection and management workflows for its clients.

The company’s product portfolio includes electronic payment processing for credit and debit card transactions, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers, online and mobile payment portals, and related risk management and compliance tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.