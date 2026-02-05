Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Issues Earnings Results

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08), FiscalAI reports. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 19.26%.The business had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Ladder Capital's conference call:

Ladder became the only investment-grade rated commercial mortgage REIT (Moody’s Baa3, Fitch BBB-; S&P BB+), issued $500M of senior unsecured notes that tightened materially in the secondary market, and secured $400M of accordion commitments, supporting an unsecured funding base and $608M of liquidity.

Origination momentum accelerated — $1.4B of new loans in 2025 (Q4 ~$433M), over $250M closed in January 2026 and more than $450M under application, with management prioritizing loan growth and targeting a materially larger loan book (management cited a potential >$6B level by year-end).

Securities book is high-quality and liquid — $2.1B in securities (99% investment grade, ~97% AAA) with ~$1.4B unencumbered, which management plans to redeploy into higher-yield loan originations to drive earnings.

Credit issues remain — four nonaccrual loans totaling $129.7M (2.5% of assets), a $5M realized loan loss in Q4 (previously reserved), and a CECL reserve of $47M; management says losses were modest but viewed as unacceptable and continue to monitor credit risk.

Financial and shareholder metrics — Q4 distributable earnings $21.4M ($0.17) or $26.4M ($0.21) adjusted; FY distributable earnings $109.9M (7.1% ROE); Q4 dividend $0.23 (96% coverage excluding the write-off); $10.2M of share repurchases in 2025 with $90.6M remaining authorization.

NYSE LADR traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $10.34. 1,699,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 35.60 and a quick ratio of 35.60. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LADR shares. Capital One Financial set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,289,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 148.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 923,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 551,478 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,360,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 38.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,164,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 326,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 33.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,066,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 265,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) is a publicly traded commercial real estate finance company structured as a real estate investment trust. The firm specializes in originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial mortgage loans, subordinate financings such as mezzanine loans and B-notes, and equity investments. In addition to direct lending activities, Ladder Capital invests in and manages commercial mortgage‐backed securities (CMBS) and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations (CRE CLOs), providing financing across a range of property types including office, retail, multifamily, industrial and hospitality assets.

Since its inception in 2008, Ladder Capital has developed a platform that supports both balance-sheet lending and structured securitization.

