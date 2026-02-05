Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 540 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 530 to GBX 540 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 to GBX 450 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 428.33.

Shares of GLEN stock traded up GBX 11.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 528.90. The stock had a trading volume of 445,789,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,356,836. The company has a market cap of £61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 205 and a 12-month high of GBX 533.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 429.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 362.

Here are the key news stories impacting Glencore this week:

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target for Glencore to GBX 540 and upgraded the stock to "outperform", supporting a more constructive analyst view and likely underpinning buying interest.

Reports that a US‑backed fund/US government‑backed entity is buying stakes in Glencore's DR Congo assets and acquiring mining assets ease governance and geopolitical concerns, making Glencore more attractive to Western counterparties and helping clear a major blocker for the Rio Tinto deal.

Coverage highlights Glencore's strategic appeal after asset sales to a US government‑backed entity, framing the company as a partner for geopolitically sensitive raw‑material supply — a narrative that can support multiple catalysts (M&A, contracts, de‑risking).

Technically, GLEN has moved above its 200‑day moving average, a bullish signal for momentum traders, but this does not remove near‑term fundamental risks.

Glencore has suspended plans to upgrade the Horne copper smelter in Quebec and halted ~US$1bn of related investments after emissions/regulatory talks broke down — raising execution, compliance and local political risk and creating potential costs or delays for copper processing capacity.

Reports say the proposed Glencore‑Rio Tinto megamerger "hangs in the balance" as a deadline approaches — increased uncertainty on the deal could delay or derail expected synergies and rerating benefits.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.

With over 150,000 employees and contractors and a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, our marketing and industrial activities are supported by a global network of more than 50 offices.

