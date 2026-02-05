ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.750-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. CJS Securities raised shares of ESCO Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

ESE stock traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.15. The company had a trading volume of 238,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,668. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.88 and a 200 day moving average of $207.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $130.15 and a 12 month high of $241.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.22.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.33. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 25.76%.ESCO Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.77%.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $653,970.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,819.32. This trade represents a 12.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Tucker sold 5,000 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,429,638.15. This represents a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 21,699 shares of company stock worth $4,778,734 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth about $228,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers’ critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO’s solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

