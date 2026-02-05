Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th.
Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Trading Down 3.3%
Shares of Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.95. 83,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,403. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.
About Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF
- The day the gold market broke
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.