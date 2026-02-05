Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.20), FiscalAI reports. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion.

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNM traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.74. 2,778,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,216. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Activity

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $312,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,070.88. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Andrew Zabel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $572,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,578.66. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $951,160. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 385.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Unum Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Unum Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unum Group

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.