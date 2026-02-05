Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.090-2.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINE shares. Zacks Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 190,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $262.38 million, a PE ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.42). Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. Alpine Income Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.090-2.130 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -325.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 36.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 42.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net lease properties. The company focuses on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with food and beverage companies, targeting facilities that support production, distribution and processing operations. By structuring long-term, triple-net leases, Alpine Income Property Trust seeks to deliver stable, predictable cash flow while allowing tenants to unlock capital from real estate assets and reinvest in their core businesses.

The company’s portfolio is diversified across multiple U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.