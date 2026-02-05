Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.960-0.960 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$5.6 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Omron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Omron
Omron Stock Down 3.1%
Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). Omron had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Omron will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Omron Company Profile
Omron Corporation (OTCMKTS: OMRNY) is a global leader in automation, sensing, and control technologies. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of products and solutions for industrial, healthcare and social systems applications. Its core business segments include industrial automation—featuring programmable logic controllers, sensors, relays, servo motors and temperature controllers—and healthcare products such as blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers and nebulizers.
Founded in 1933 by Kazuma Tateishi in Kyoto, Japan, Omron began with the development of the first Japanese automatic timer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Omron
- The day the gold market broke
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Omron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.