Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.960-0.960 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$5.6 billion.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Omron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OMRNY traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.48. 91,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,696. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.98. Omron has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). Omron had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Omron will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omron Corporation (OTCMKTS: OMRNY) is a global leader in automation, sensing, and control technologies. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of products and solutions for industrial, healthcare and social systems applications. Its core business segments include industrial automation—featuring programmable logic controllers, sensors, relays, servo motors and temperature controllers—and healthcare products such as blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers and nebulizers.

Founded in 1933 by Kazuma Tateishi in Kyoto, Japan, Omron began with the development of the first Japanese automatic timer.

