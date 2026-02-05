Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $404.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.62 million. Regency Centers updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.830-4.870 EPS.
Regency Centers stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,689. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $78.18.
- Positive Sentiment: Management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $4.830–$4.870, materially above the consensus expectation (~$3.38), signaling stronger-than-expected profitability and growth visibility for 2026. Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue of $404.19M topped analyst estimates (~$388.62M), and full‑year net income per share improved year-over-year, supporting the stronger guidance narrative. Quarterly Release
- Positive Sentiment: Ongoing leasing wins at grocery‑anchored centers (Sprouts in Northern California; King Soopers in Lone Tree) and a Chase Bank lease reinforce Regency’s core strategy of stable, grocery‑anchored retail cash flow. Ellis Village / Sprouts
- Neutral Sentiment: Broker consensus remains mildly positive with an average “Moderate Buy” from covering analysts (mix of holds and buys), which provides support but not unanimous upside conviction. Analyst Coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview coverage highlighted resilient leasing and expected FFO/revenue growth heading into results, which likely tempered downside expectations going into the print. Zacks Preview
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS for the quarter was $1.12, missing the consensus by $0.04 — a small miss that may concern some short‑term traders focused on near‑term earnings precision. Quarterly Release
Insider Activity
In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 272,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,112,519.16. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 13.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
About Regency Centers
Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.
Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.
