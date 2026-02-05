Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $215.85 and last traded at $213.31. 10,677,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 14,199,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.78.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Lam Research from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.32.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $266.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,537,447,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after purchasing an additional 265,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,954,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,280,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,405 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lam Research by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,836,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,658 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

