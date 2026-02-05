ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 50292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

ANA Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. ANA had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

About ANA

All Nippon Airways Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: ALNPY) is a Tokyo-based airline offering passenger and cargo air transportation services. Founded in 1952, the company operates scheduled flights under its ANA brand, providing a network of domestic and international routes. In addition to core flight operations, ANA delivers ancillary services including in-flight catering, ground handling and aircraft maintenance.

ANA’s diversified business model encompasses several subsidiaries such as ANA Wings and Air Japan for regional operations, and ANA Cargo for freight services.

