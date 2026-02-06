Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Shares Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 23,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 322,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Libero Copper & Gold Trading Down 2.2%

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims covering an area of 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia; and a 70% interest in the Esperanza Porphyry gold-copper project located in San Juan, Argentina.

