Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $147.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.48 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 24.77%.

Here are the key takeaways from Exponent’s conference call:

Exponent reported a strong finish to FY25 with Q4 net revenues of $129.4 million (up 5% YoY; low-double-digit on a week-adjusted basis), Q4 net income of $24.8 million ($0.49/share), and year-end cash of $221.9 million , while returning capital via dividends and $97.8 million of buybacks for the year.

(up 5% YoY; low-double-digit on a week-adjusted basis), Q4 net income of $24.8 million ($0.49/share), and year-end cash of , while returning capital via dividends and of buybacks for the year. Demand drivers are diversified and accelerating — growth in proactive work (user research in consumer electronics, utility risk/asset integrity, life‑sciences regulatory support) and reactive failure‑analysis/dispute work across energy, construction, transportation and data centers.

Outlook for 2026 targets continued momentum with high-single-digit net revenue growth , EBITDA margins roughly in the 27.6%–28.1% range for the year, planned technical headcount growth of ~4%–5%, and modest utilization improvement.

, EBITDA margins roughly in the range for the year, planned technical headcount growth of ~4%–5%, and modest utilization improvement. Management views AI as a net benefit — both a growth driver (mid‑teens% of business tied to AI or one step removed) and an operations lever, using AI tools to boost efficiency while emphasizing Exponent’s multidisciplinary, physics‑enabled expertise for complex AI‑related failures.

— both a growth driver (mid‑teens% of business tied to AI or one step removed) and an operations lever, using AI tools to boost efficiency while emphasizing Exponent’s multidisciplinary, physics‑enabled expertise for complex AI‑related failures. Cost and cash considerations — G&A and other operating expenses rose (notably due to a managers’ meeting and a Phoenix lease renewal), stock‑based compensation and tax rate increased, EBITDA margin was down ~80 bps YoY for the year, and elevated reimbursements/DSOs pressured near‑term cash conversion.

EXPO traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $70.83. 583,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,807. Exponent has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $97.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exponent declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXPO shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. William Blair upgraded Exponent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Exponent in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $344,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,872,567.31. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,788 shares of company stock valued at $693,648 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exponent during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 57.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Exponent by 44.1% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc (NASDAQ: EXPO) is an engineering and scientific consulting firm that offers multidisciplinary analysis and advisory services to clients across a range of industries. The company’s expertise spans mechanical, materials and corrosion engineering, civil and structural engineering, electrical engineering, industrial hygiene, toxicology and health sciences, and failure analysis. Exponent provides support for product design, performance evaluation, litigation consulting, and regulatory compliance, helping manufacturers, insurers, law firms and government agencies address complex technical challenges.

Founded in 1967 in Menlo Park, California, Exponent has grown from a small failure-analysis laboratory into a global consulting practice.

Further Reading

