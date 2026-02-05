PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.44), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter. PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%.

PetMed Express Trading Down 3.6%

PETS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 164,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,398. PetMed Express has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PETS has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetMed Express

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 96.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 59.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc operates as an online and catalog-based pet pharmacy and retail supplier under the 1-800-PetMeds brand name. The company distributes prescription and non‐prescription medications, nutritional supplements, flea and tick control products, and a range of pet health supplies directly to consumers. Through its licensed veterinary pharmacy in Delray Beach, Florida, PetMed Express fills orders for dogs, cats and other companion animals, offering both branded and generic products alongside its own private‐label formulations.

Founded in 1996 by Marc Puleo, PetMed Express built its business on the premise of convenience and cost savings for pet owners seeking reliable access to veterinary medications.

