NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.920-4.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.620-3.700 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $89.17. 9,794,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,897,421. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $185.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.33. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $90.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,073,290. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,870. The trade was a 65.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,586 shares of company stock worth $17,474,707. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 37,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 7,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

