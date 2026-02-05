NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.920-4.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.620-3.700 EPS.
Shares of NEE traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $89.17. 9,794,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,897,421. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $185.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.33. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $90.69.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,073,290. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,870. The trade was a 65.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,586 shares of company stock worth $17,474,707. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: Deal and growth opportunity with Xcel — NextEra signed an agreement/MOU with Xcel to deliver generation solutions and enable large loads across Xcel’s territories, a move that supports utility-scale renewables and potential demand from large customers (including data centers). Xcel Energy and NextEra Energy Agree
- Positive Sentiment: AI/data-center angle could lift growth and valuation — coverage highlights NextEra’s push into enabling AI data-center loads via partnerships and grid solutions, which could expand higher-margin opportunities beyond traditional utility revenues. NextEra Energy Targets AI Data Center Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Longer-term growth narrative remains attractive to some investors — a bullish piece argues NextEra’s dual business model (regulated utility + clean-energy development) positions it for durable growth that could outperform tech in certain scenarios. Forget Tech Stocks: The Utility Play That Could Outperform Nvidia
- Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2025 and FY‑2026 EPS guidance updated — NextEra issued FY25 EPS guidance of $3.620–3.700 (consensus ~3.690) and FY26 EPS guidance of $3.920–4.020 (consensus ~4.00). Ranges roughly straddle consensus, leaving room for interpretation on near-term growth.
- Neutral Sentiment: Heightened investor attention — coverage and screen interest (e.g., Zacks) are increasing, which can amplify moves both up and down depending on news flow. Zacks: NEE Attracting Investor Attention
- Negative Sentiment: Wyoming wind project canceled — NextEra scrapped a Wyoming wind project amid political obstacles reported by the NYT, a development that reduces near‑term project pipeline and highlights regulatory/political execution risk. NextEra Energy scraps Wyoming wind project amid Trump ‘blockade’ – NYT
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns flagged by analysts — commentary arguing NextEra is “back to overvalued” has circulated, pressuring sentiment as the stock trades near its 52-week high. NextEra Energy: Back To Overvalued
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 37,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 7,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.
NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.
