Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 57.09%. Gen Digital updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 2.540-2.560 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GEN traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.43. 10,319,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,583,191. Gen Digital has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gen Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Gen Digital from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results narrowly beat expectations: GAAP EPS $0.64 vs. $0.63 consensus and revenue $1.24B vs. $1.23B — a modest upside that supports the stock’s valuation and shows continued demand. Read More.

In other news, Director Ondrej Vlcek sold 113,674 shares of Gen Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $3,082,838.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,932,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,662,417.60. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Chrystal bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $135,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,419 shares in the company, valued at $771,291.66. The trade was a 21.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEN. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Gen Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 221.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 47.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 20.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Gen Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

