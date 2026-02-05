Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.000-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.0 billion.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on FLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Flowserve from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.90.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Flowserve
Flowserve Price Performance
Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Flowserve had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 9.66%.The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Flowserve Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Lamar L. Duhon sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $111,841.59. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,713.16. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Flowserve
Here are the key news stories impacting Flowserve this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company issued FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $4.00–$4.20, a touch above consensus (~$3.97), and revenue guidance of $5.0–$5.1B roughly in line with estimates — a constructive forward signal for earnings. Business Wire: Q4 & FY2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Company-reported/adjusted Q4 EPS beat consensus (reported $1.11 vs. ~$0.94 est.), indicating better near‑term profitability on an adjusted basis. Press Release (PDF)
- Positive Sentiment: Operational highlights: Q4 bookings ≈ $1.2B with aftermarket growth ~10% (>$680M), and improved gross profit/margins called out — suggests healthy demand in service/aftermarket channels. Business Wire: Q4 & FY2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst moves are mixed — Zacks nudged some quarterly estimates higher (and raised FY2027), but keeps a “Hold” rating; the median analyst target in recent notes is around $80, so Street sentiment is cautiously positive. MarketBeat: Analyst Coverage & Targets
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed expectations (reported ~$1.22B vs. consensus nearer $1.26–1.28B), which temper the upside from the EPS beat and guidance. QuiverQuant: Q4 Earnings Recap
- Negative Sentiment: Third‑party/GAAP read shows a Q4 net loss and negative diluted EPS (Quiver reports -$0.23), plus operating cash flow swung negative — indicating one‑time items and cash dynamics materially affect GAAP results versus the company’s adjusted figures. Investors should reconcile adjusted vs. GAAP results. QuiverQuant: Q4 Earnings Recap
- Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling activity and some institutional rebalancing were flagged by coverage — a potential headwind for sentiment until clarity on sustained earnings/cash conversion. QuiverQuant: Insider & Institutional Activity
- Negative Sentiment: Management disclosed an operating‑margin hit tied to an asbestos divestiture (one‑time impact), which reduced Q4 operating margin and muddles headline profitability comparisons. Business Wire: Q4 & FY2025 Results
Institutional Trading of Flowserve
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth $204,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Flowserve Company Profile
Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve’s offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.
Flowserve’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flowserve
- The day the gold market broke
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.