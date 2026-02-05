Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $88.95 EPS

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.02 by ($88.95), Zacks reports. Strategy had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 1,667.09%.
Strategy Stock Down 17.1%
NASDAQ MSTR traded down $22.10 on Thursday, reaching $106.99. The company had a trading volume of 58,736,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,162,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Strategy has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $457.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.52 and a 200-day moving average of $263.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 3.54.
In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $525,252.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,306.52. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $99,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $358,128. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,112 shares of company stock valued at $984,888 and sold 13,177 shares valued at $2,843,166. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.
MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $473.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Strategy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Strategy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Strategy from $484.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.38.
- Positive Sentiment: Company continues to add to its Bitcoin treasury, increasing long‑term exposure (recent purchases raised Strategy’s holdings to ~713,502 BTC). That keeps intact the firm’s stated asset-led growth thesis and could pay off if BTC recovers. Strategy (MSTR) Stock: What to Expect from Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Management has been shifting capital-raise strategy toward preferred equity and permanent capital (reduces refinancing risk vs. convertibles), which can strengthen the balance sheet over time. Strategy Live: Complete Coverage Of MSTR’s Q4 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 earnings are due after the close — the report and management commentary on treasury strategy, capital allocation and any guidance will be the immediate catalyst for stock direction. Q4 2025 earnings are set to be released
- Neutral Sentiment: Some brokers defended the buy thesis even while cutting targets — that can limit panic selling but also signals lower near‑term price expectations. Analyst slashes target but keeps buy rating
- Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin’s multi‑week slide (recent lows in the low $70ks and articles reporting BTC ~ $67k) pushed Strategy’s holdings below its average cost, creating large unrealized losses and pressuring the stock. Bitcoin’s monthslong slide continues
- Negative Sentiment: Major analyst price-target cuts (≈60% by some firms) and headlines about Strategy being underwater on BTC amplify selling pressure and reduce near-term upside expectations. Canaccord analyst slashes forecast by 60%
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary and coverage question the “never sell BTC” policy and flag the possibility Strategy could face pressure to monetize assets if markets or funding conditions worsen — a tail risk for holders. Policy of ‘don’t ever sell your bitcoin’ tested
- Negative Sentiment: Stock hit a 52‑week low and traded with heavy volume today, signaling capitulation by some holders and higher volatility ahead. Strategy Stock Hits 52-Week Low As Bitcoin Slips
Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.
Founded in 1989 by Michael J.
