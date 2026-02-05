Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $88.95 EPS

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.02 by ($88.95), Zacks reports. Strategy had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 1,667.09%.

Strategy Stock Down 17.1%

NASDAQ MSTR traded down $22.10 on Thursday, reaching $106.99. The company had a trading volume of 58,736,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,162,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Strategy has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $457.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.52 and a 200-day moving average of $263.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 3.54.

Get Strategy alerts:

Insider Activity at Strategy

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $525,252.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,306.52. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $99,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $358,128. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,112 shares of company stock valued at $984,888 and sold 13,177 shares valued at $2,843,166. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Strategy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Strategy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,929,731,000 after purchasing an additional 504,479 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Strategy by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,593,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,308,000 after buying an additional 194,987 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Strategy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,570,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,974,000 after acquiring an additional 82,248 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 411,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Strategy by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 139,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,373,000 after acquiring an additional 42,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $473.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Strategy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Strategy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Strategy from $484.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Strategy

Trending Headlines about Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Strategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.