Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.23 and last traded at $59.2930. Approximately 21,896,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 25,139,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.86.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple near‑term and longer‑range EPS estimates for FCX (Q1 2026 to $0.44 from $0.38; Q2 2026 to $0.47 from $0.44; Q3 2026 to $0.58 from $0.51; Q1 2027 to $0.63 from $0.61; Q2 2027 to $0.78 from $0.69; FY2028 to $2.84). These upward revisions signal stronger expected free cash flow and profitability assumptions that support earnings momentum. (Zacks Research coverage)

Coverage highlights that record copper prices are supporting Freeport’s disciplined growth strategy and revenue outlook — a tailwind for margins and cash returns if commodity strength persists. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are re‑checking valuation after recent earnings and optimism around copper demand — this discussion may temper near‑term upside if multiples are judged rich. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Valuation Check After Earnings And Copper Demand Optimism

Analysts and commentators are re‑checking valuation after recent earnings and optimism around copper demand — this discussion may temper near‑term upside if multiples are judged rich. Negative Sentiment: Some investor commentary argues the stock may be extended and recommends waiting for a better entry point, highlighting risk of pullbacks after the recent run. That bearish/tactical view can pressure shares as traders take profits. Freeport-McMoRan: Waiting For A Better Entry Point

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,364,019.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 105,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,059.06. This represents a 21.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $456,201.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 38,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,349.26. This trade represents a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 190.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,494,793 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,431,326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950,557 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 17,569,169 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $761,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292,873 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $159,147,000. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 60.6% during the second quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 9,522,673 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $412,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 289.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,844,504 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $150,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

