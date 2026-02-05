Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17, Zacks reports. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm had revenue of $404.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Regency Centers updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.830-4.870 EPS.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,689. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Argus raised Regency Centers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

Key Headlines Impacting Regency Centers

Here are the key news stories impacting Regency Centers this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 272,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,112,519.16. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 3.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 9.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 81.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

