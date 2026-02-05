EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 16,403 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 16,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $178,792.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,686,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,286,283.50. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Wednesday, February 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 2,797 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $30,123.69.

On Thursday, January 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,090 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $35,905.80.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,268 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $98,802.60.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,842 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $95,358.72.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,230 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $66,421.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,776 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $82,802.72.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,194 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $88,198.44.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,318 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $98,817.84.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,882 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $128,625.24.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $221,184.00.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EVCM opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,096.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the second quarter worth $159,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded EverCommerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered EverCommerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EVCM

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.