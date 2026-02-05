Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Strong Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Harbour Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy PLC (OTCMKTS: HBRIY) is a London-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed in July 2021 through the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor. As the largest UK-listed E&P group by production, the company focuses on developing and operating a diversified portfolio of upstream assets to deliver long-term value through stable cash flow and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities encompass the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.

