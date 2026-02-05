Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.900-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,976,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.18.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on Fortive in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortive from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its position in Fortive by 94.8% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive’s activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive’s operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

