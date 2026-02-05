Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Announces Earnings Results

Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Lyons Bancorp Stock Up 1.0%

OTCMKTS:LYBC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.00. 869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93. The company has a market capitalization of $170.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of -0.09. Lyons Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

About Lyons Bancorp

Lyons Bancorp, Inc (OTCMKTS: LYBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Lyons, New York, serving Wayne County and neighboring communities. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lyons National Bank, the company delivers a full range of commercial and retail banking services tailored to individuals, small businesses and agricultural clients in upstate New York.

Deposit products include checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

